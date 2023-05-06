Crane (NYSE:CR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CR. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of CR opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.90.

In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Crane by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

