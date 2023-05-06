Credit Suisse Group Cuts Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $295.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $348.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $273.80 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $365.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.83 and its 200 day moving average is $282.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,521,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,203,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 841,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

