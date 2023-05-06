Credit Suisse Group Lowers Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $83.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.38% from the stock’s previous close.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $336.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.12 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. Analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $76,424.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $76,424.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $437,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,879 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $1,161,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12.8% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $258,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

See Also

