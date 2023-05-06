Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, May 10th

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, May 10th. The 2.02203905 split was announced on Wednesday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

CRESY opened at $6.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 51.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 34,932 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 22,354 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,816,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.