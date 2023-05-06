Critical Comparison: Expion360 (XPON) and The Competition

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) is one of 62 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Expion360 to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Expion360 and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 -105.21% -205.40% -131.08% Expion360 Competitors -162.71% -14.49% -11.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Expion360 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $7.16 million -$7.54 million -4.79 Expion360 Competitors $673.64 million $6.48 million -9.34

This table compares Expion360 and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Expion360’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Expion360. Expion360 is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Expion360 and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 0 0 1 0 3.00 Expion360 Competitors 85 466 1016 51 2.64

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 42.64%. Given Expion360’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Expion360 has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Expion360 peers beat Expion360 on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Expion360 Company Profile

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

