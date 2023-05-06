Critical Contrast: Reed’s (NYSE:REED) & Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) and Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Consolidated has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Reed's alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Coca-Cola Consolidated shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55% Coca-Cola Consolidated 7.14% 52.39% 14.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Reed’s and Coca-Cola Consolidated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Reed’s and Coca-Cola Consolidated, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Coca-Cola Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reed’s and Coca-Cola Consolidated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $53.04 million 0.11 -$19.22 million ($8.99) -0.26 Coca-Cola Consolidated $6.20 billion 0.99 $430.16 million $45.77 14.33

Coca-Cola Consolidated has higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coca-Cola Consolidated, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coca-Cola Consolidated beats Reed’s on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reed’s

(Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks. It operates through the Nonalcoholic Beverages, and All Other segments. The company was founded by J. B. Harrison in 1902 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.