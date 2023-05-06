Critical Review: Bright Mountain Media (BMTM) and The Competition

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) is one of 66 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bright Mountain Media to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bright Mountain Media alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 84.06, meaning that its share price is 8,306% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media’s peers have a beta of 2.45, meaning that their average share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -38.53% N/A -25.12% Bright Mountain Media Competitors -11.58% -9.71% -0.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $19.58 million -$8.13 million -1.10 Bright Mountain Media Competitors $2.10 billion $169.09 million 10.27

Bright Mountain Media’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media. Bright Mountain Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bright Mountain Media and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Mountain Media Competitors 223 1454 2573 84 2.58

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 40.63%. Given Bright Mountain Media’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Mountain Media has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Bright Mountain Media peers beat Bright Mountain Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is a holding company, which focuses on digital publishing and advertising technology. It engages in content creation and advertising technology development that helps customers connect with, and market to, targeted audiences in environments using a variety of digital advertising formats. The company was founded on May 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Mountain Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Mountain Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.