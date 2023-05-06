Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 325,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 631,873 shares.The stock last traded at $23.40 and had previously closed at $21.44.
The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 4.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $846.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99.
About Cross Country Healthcare
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.
