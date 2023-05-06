CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CrossAmerica Partners Trading Up 3.3 %
NYSE CAPL opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $23.20.
CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.63%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.
About CrossAmerica Partners
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.
