CSFB Raises Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$40.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GWO. CIBC raised Great-West Lifeco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$36.88.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of GWO opened at C$38.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93. The firm has a market cap of C$35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.98. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$27.99 and a 12-month high of C$39.04.

Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$14.07 billion for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.8328358 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 60.29%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

