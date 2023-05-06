Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

