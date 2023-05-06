Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $226.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.01. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

