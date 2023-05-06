Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 176908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,554,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,251,000 after acquiring an additional 300,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,646,000 after buying an additional 202,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,020,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,392,000 after buying an additional 2,360,961 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,558,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,638,000 after buying an additional 5,245,698 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 5,847,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,959,000 after buying an additional 25,919 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.