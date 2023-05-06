D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $34,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,122 shares of company stock worth $6,153,884. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

