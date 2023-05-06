DA Davidson Raises UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target to $112.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UFPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.17. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.48.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $839,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,952,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 13,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,099,601.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,046 shares in the company, valued at $10,280,493.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $839,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,952,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,591 shares of company stock worth $7,106,975. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 96.4% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 71.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 175.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 38,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 24,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

