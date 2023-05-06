Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after buying an additional 48,896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 57.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE GNL opened at $11.34 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.11%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -1,777.58%.

GNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.