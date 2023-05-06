Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,344,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,650,000 after purchasing an additional 349,259 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,400,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,734,000 after buying an additional 1,681,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,995 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,811,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,335,000 after acquiring an additional 110,802 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,635,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,028,000 after acquiring an additional 673,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AKR shares. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:AKR opened at $13.47 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.