Dale S. Zuehls Acquires 12,402 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) Director Dale S. Zuehls purchased 12,402 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hope Bancorp Stock Up 5.9 %
HOPE stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $963.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.15.
Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4,288.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
Hope Bancorp Company Profile
Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.
