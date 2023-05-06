Datadog’s (DDOG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.20.

Datadog Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.56. Datadog has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.75.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $5,559,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,891,916. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,756,000 after acquiring an additional 654,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after buying an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after buying an additional 945,516 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Datadog by 5.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,094,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,848,000 after buying an additional 324,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 218.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after buying an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

