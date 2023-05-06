David G. Wight Buys 2,000 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIMGet Rating) Director David G. Wight bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Up 2.1 %

NRIM opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

See Also

