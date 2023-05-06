David W. Smail Acquires 10,000 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Stock

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) EVP David W. Smail acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,901.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ADT Stock Performance

ADT stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 192.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. ADT had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,628,487 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $147,017,000 after purchasing an additional 490,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after buying an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,169,770 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after buying an additional 447,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ADT by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,023,743 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $37,630,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ADT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,765,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $35,858,000 after acquiring an additional 173,444 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday.

About ADT

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.