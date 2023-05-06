Delek US (DK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Delek US to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Delek US to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Price Performance

Delek US stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. Delek US has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $35.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Piper Sandler lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth $310,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth $296,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth $283,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.