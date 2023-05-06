Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $46.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UBER has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.42.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148,269 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 3,677,799 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

