Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target to $56.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.60.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 26.46%. Analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 116.96%.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,325,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,942,000 after purchasing an additional 145,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 761.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after buying an additional 1,551,189 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

