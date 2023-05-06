Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target to GBX 1,000

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 880 ($10.99) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.53) to GBX 671 ($8.38) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 775 ($9.68) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.75) to GBX 840 ($10.49) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $727.10.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $152.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 7,993.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after buying an additional 1,595,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after buying an additional 1,443,765 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,928,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $15,914,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

