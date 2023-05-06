Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $50.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TAP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.71.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.2 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.53, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

