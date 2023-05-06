Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 24,419 put options on the company. This is an increase of 74% compared to the typical volume of 14,051 put options.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE DB opened at $10.67 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

