Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.09. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 220,000 shares traded.
Diamcor Mining Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $11.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.
About Diamcor Mining
Diamcor Mining, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, operation, sale and development of diamond based resource properties. It also engages in the development of its Krone-Endora at Venetia project. The company was founded on September 17, 1985 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.
