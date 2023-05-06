Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Diamondback Energy worth $29,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $152,022,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 636.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,334,000 after acquiring an additional 626,594 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $191,256,000 after purchasing an additional 610,894 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $132.80 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.