Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $37.64

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.64, but opened at $39.79. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $39.97, with a volume of 293,077 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $604.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 127.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

