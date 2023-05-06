Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 13,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DORM stock opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $119.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.43 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

