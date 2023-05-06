Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DIR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.25.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$14.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.24. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$10.25 and a one year high of C$15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of C$3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

