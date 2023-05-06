Driver Group (LON:DRV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.50

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.50 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.41). Driver Group shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.40), with a volume of 35,000 shares trading hands.

Driver Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £16.72 million, a PE ratio of -640.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Driver Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Driver Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

About Driver Group

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

