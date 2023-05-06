Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,209,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,455,000 after acquiring an additional 568,972 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,739,000 after purchasing an additional 575,994 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 219,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of DBX stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $206,901,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $206,901,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $41,494.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 662,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 531,073 shares of company stock worth $11,519,560 over the last three months. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

