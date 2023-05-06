Duality Advisers LP Buys 4,230 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,135 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in InMode were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in InMode by 9,263.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in InMode by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in InMode by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

InMode Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of InMode stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.89. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.07.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 36.05%. Analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.