Duality Advisers LP Buys New Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 197.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 469.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2,305.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in FormFactor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $27.99 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.45 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

