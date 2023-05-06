Duality Advisers LP Has $913,000 Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,494 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.15% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1,728.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 380,668 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 22,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 61,422 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Up 4.9 %

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.62). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

EBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.