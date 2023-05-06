Duality Advisers LP Has $968,000 Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 462.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,409 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of B&G Foods worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1,675.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

B&G Foods Stock Down 2.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.27 and a beta of 0.45.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.18 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -506.67%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

