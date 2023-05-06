Duality Advisers LP Has $979,000 Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 475.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 66.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 156.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.00. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $66.65.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

