Duality Advisers LP Invests $693,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,056,000 after purchasing an additional 116,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,304,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,069,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,175,000 after buying an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,986,000 after buying an additional 86,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.08.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $333.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

