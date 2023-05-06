Duality Advisers LP Invests $709,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 43,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $2,099,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 324,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $76.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average is $78.71.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

