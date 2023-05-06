Duality Advisers LP Invests $739,000 in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,242 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,397 shares of the software’s stock valued at $106,842,000 after purchasing an additional 312,662 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,104,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,186 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154,199 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,495 shares of the software’s stock valued at $215,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $68.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.21. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $72.66.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.01 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. Research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $3,524,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $3,524,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $74,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,718 shares of company stock worth $21,987,353. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

