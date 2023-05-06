Duality Advisers LP Invests $766,000 in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 576.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Badger Meter by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE BMI opened at $139.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $139.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.79.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

