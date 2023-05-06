Duality Advisers LP Invests $770,000 in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,068,848.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,285 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

FELE opened at $95.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average is $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.38 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FELE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

