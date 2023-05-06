Duality Advisers LP Invests $810,000 in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,070,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,358,000 after purchasing an additional 74,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,850,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,092 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $636,060,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,273,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,413,000 after purchasing an additional 307,488 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robert Half International Stock Performance

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $98.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Robert Half International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

