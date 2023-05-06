Duality Advisers LP Invests $843,000 in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Smartsheet by 560.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at $424,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,167,557. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $212.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMAR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

