Duality Advisers LP Invests $849,000 in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $113.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $128.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

