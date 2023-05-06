Duality Advisers LP Invests $941,000 in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.2% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in WD-40 by 1.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 558 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $99,926.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 558 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $99,926.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Phenix Q. Kiamilev bought 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $40,113.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,515.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 950 shares of company stock worth $170,126. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of WDFC opened at $184.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $145.16 and a 1-year high of $209.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of -0.16.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $130.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

