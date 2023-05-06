Duality Advisers LP Makes New $767,000 Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $172.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.29. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.29.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,388 shares of company stock worth $2,059,829 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

See Also

