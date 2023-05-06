Duality Advisers LP Makes New $928,000 Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,701,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,455,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,370,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,154,000 after buying an additional 306,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 21.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,879,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,084,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,523,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock opened at $130.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $190.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.